Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CTG stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.67. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.86 million and a PE ratio of 40.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

