Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

