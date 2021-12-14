Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00.
Shares of NRIX stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
