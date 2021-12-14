Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Barry A. Bruno Sells 4,400 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.