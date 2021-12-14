Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $28,019,372.58 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04.

CHD stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

