Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.11

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1603641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,127 shares of company stock valued at $78,898,529 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

