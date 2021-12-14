CIBC Initiates Coverage on StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVAUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

SVAUF stock remained flat at $$4.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

