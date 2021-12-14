Cincinnati Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.