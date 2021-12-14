Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises about 5.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cinemark by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:CNK remained flat at $$16.14 on Tuesday. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

