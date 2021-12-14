Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $872,000 in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $63.41.

