Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

