Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIF. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPIF stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

