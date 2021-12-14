CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CITIC stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. CITIC has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

