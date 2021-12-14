Civitas (CIV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Civitas has a market cap of $43,291.04 and approximately $52.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036717 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,379,867 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

