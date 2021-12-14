Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires Shares of 35,273 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.38.

