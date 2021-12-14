Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys 565 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. 18,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,733. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

