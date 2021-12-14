Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 20,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.