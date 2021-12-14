Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $258,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

