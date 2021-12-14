Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $731,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after buying an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

