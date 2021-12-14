Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Seagate Technology makes up 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

