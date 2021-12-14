Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

HIW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

