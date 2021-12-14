Clean Yield Group Has $2.89 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $39.28 on Tuesday, hitting $629.46. 33,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,262. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.99 and a 200 day moving average of $554.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

