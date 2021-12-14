Clean Yield Group Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 87,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

