Clean Yield Group Sells 14,160 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. 39,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.