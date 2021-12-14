Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

