Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $63.21

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.21, but opened at $64.98. Clearfield shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 1,066 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

