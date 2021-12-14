Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Clene stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 681,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,125. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. Research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clene by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

