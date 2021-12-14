CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $25.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.91.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

