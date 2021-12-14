Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,591,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,334,941. Coin Citadel has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel is a holding company, which invests in all aspects of the digital currency ecosystem. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of profitable and growth-oriented companies. It also mines blockchains and invests in digital assets. The company was founded in May 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.