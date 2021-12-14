Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colfax were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,047 shares of company stock worth $7,965,571 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

