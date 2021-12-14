Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,385,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

