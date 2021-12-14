Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 43.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 56.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 471,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.