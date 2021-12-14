Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 899,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

