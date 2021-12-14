Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.74.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

