Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.63. 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

