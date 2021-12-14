Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

About Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.