Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 2,008,250 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

