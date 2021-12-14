Comparing BTCS (BTCS) and Its Rivals

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BTCS to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BTCS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2488 12673 23493 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.38%. Given BTCS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A N/A -1.19 BTCS Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -38.87

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

