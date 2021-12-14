Comparing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.82 $173.55 million $5.53 32.24

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

