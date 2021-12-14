Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 842,650 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of Comstock Resources worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

