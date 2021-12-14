Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 313.4% in November

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 313.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

