Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 313.4% in November

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 313.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53.
