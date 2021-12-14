Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSTA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

