Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 399.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

