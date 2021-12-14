ContentBox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,195.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. ContentBox has a market cap of $481,353.53 and $26,195.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00180337 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

