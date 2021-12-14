Contrasting SiriusPoint (SPNT) and The Competition

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SiriusPoint to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 674 2985 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given SiriusPoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.35 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.55

SiriusPoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SiriusPoint peers beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

