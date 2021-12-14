CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $159.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

