Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59% Empire State Realty Trust -0.57% -0.20% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.00 $97.37 million $1.29 21.04 Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.56 -$12.52 million ($0.05) -180.20

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

