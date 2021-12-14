Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.