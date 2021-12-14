CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.95. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.74 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,099 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.