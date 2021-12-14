Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

