Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

